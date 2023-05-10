EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra’s season is winding down, and rehearsals are underway for their final concert of 2022-23. Under the direction of CVSO’s Conductor and Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, the Orchestra is preparing “The Rise and Fall of Freedom,” a concert featuring one of the most famous and historic pieces of the 20th century: “Symphony No. 5” by Dmitri Shostakovich.

There are three musical pieces on the program by Russian composers who each experienced, and reacted to, their country’s turmoil in their own way. “Symphony No. 5” is paired with “Prelude to Khovanshchina” by Modest Mussorgsky and Piotr Tchaikovsky’s emotional “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture.”