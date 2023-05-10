EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra’s season is winding down, and rehearsals are underway for their final concert of 2022-23. Under the direction of CVSO’s Conductor and Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, the Orchestra is preparing “The Rise and Fall of Freedom,” a concert featuring one of the most famous and historic pieces of the 20th century: “Symphony No. 5” by Dmitri Shostakovich.
There are three musical pieces on the program by Russian composers who each experienced, and reacted to, their country’s turmoil in their own way. “Symphony No. 5” is paired with “Prelude to Khovanshchina” by Modest Mussorgsky and Piotr Tchaikovsky’s emotional “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture.”
Successfully premiering in 1937, “The Fifth Symphony” has been popular ever since. Shostakovich wrote it during a troubling time when he was under scrutiny by government authorities, who had rejected his previous work and threatened to censure him, or worse, if he didn’t produce music that was more in line with their strict expectations.
While Shostakovich never spoke of political intentions behind the music, interpretations vary about its meaning.
CVSO members are excited to perform this well known piece of music.
“I have always thought of this as a ‘youthful’ piece. When you are sitting in the middle of an orchestra and everyone is playing really loud and well, you can actually feel the music resonating in your body,” Cellist Laura Jensen, a 30-year veteran of CVSO, said in a news release.
The bass and cello sections are put on display during the song.
“There is so much to listen to that I can get wrapped up in as I play... It’s a special treat that Shostakovich lets the cello and bass sections dig in and play out so many times,” Susan Halderman, principal cellist of CVSO and a member for over 20 years, said in a news release.
Halderman has been hoping for the CVSO to perform it for years, and Jensen is excited for the performance.
“Shostakovich is fun and wild, and will be an enjoyable experience. The ending of this symphony is the Rock and Roll of classical music,” Jensen said.
“The Rise and Fall of Freedom” is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Tickets are available through the Pablo Center box office by phone, 715-832-2787, email, boxoffice@pablocenter.org, or online at pablocenter.org.
About CVSO
The CVSO, under the leadership of Conductor and Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, is in its 48th season of providing excellent symphonic experiences to audiences in the Chippewa Valley.
CVSO’s goals are to increase understanding and appreciation of orchestral music to an expanding audience, provide audiences with a diversity of orchestral selections and artists, and provide an opportunity for talented local musicians to perform. CVSO’s motto is “Music you love, by people you know.”
CVSO hires local musicians to play its five concerts per year and also brings in guest artists from across the world to solo with the ensemble.
For more information about the Chippewa Valley Symphony, see cvsymphony.org, call the CVSO office at 715-832-6366 or follow CVSO on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (search “Chippewa Valley Symphony”).