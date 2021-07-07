CHIPPEWA FALLS – Adam Pearce, vocalist, lead guitarist and songwriter featured on the 13th season of NBC’s "The Voice," will perform at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St.
Admission is free.
Pearce is playing other live, in-person concerts in western Wisconsin/eastern Minnesota:
• 7 p.m. Friday, Jamie’s Last Resort, N10487 Highway G, York.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Ziggy’s on Main, 132 Main St. S., Stillwater, Minn.
• 1 p.m. Sunday, Autumn Harvest Winery, 19947 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
• 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Schuetzy’s Bar, 18985 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
For the shows Pearce is performing acoustical takes on rock 'n' roll.
According to his bio:
For "The Voice," Pearce landed a spot on Adam Levine's team and finished in the top 20 (as the "comeback kid").
In 2017, Pearce fronted the band for Maroon 5's annual Halloween party covering AC/DC songs with Adam Levine on drums, James Valentine and Andrew Watt on guitar, and Milo Decruz on bass. Sammy Hagar crashed the stage to join in singing "Highway to Hell" with Pearce.
Among his albums is 2018's "Adam Pearce: Warbird."