EAU CLAIRE -- Students in UW-Eau Claire’s theatre arts program are creating eight episodes of "Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire."
The podcasts, written and performed by 23 students, explore known areas of the city of Eau Claire and their not-so-common stories. Listeners can track the walking routes, along with accessing extra information and media, through an interactive map available on the podcast’s website.
Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. For example, one podcast talks about the history of Banbury Place and another focuses on an elephant said to be buried somewhere in the city.
Given COVID-19, theatre faculty decided the podcasts would give students a different experience while helping them hone their writing and voice-acting skills. It also was a way to get students out of their dorm rooms and apartments and into the community, where they had to do research to uncover interesting stories.
The first two episodes of the podcast became available on most podcast platforms in April, and new episodes will be released in the weeks ahead.
Go to getlostec.com for the route maps and other details.