The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will present the Mitch Albom comedy, "Duck Hunter Shoots Angel," beginning this week at The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave.
Showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Nov. 14 through 16 and at 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 10 and 17.
In the story, two bumbling Alabama hunters, who have never shot a duck, think they may have accidentally shot an angel and are chased by a tabloid journalist from New York City. The comedy interweaves sibling rivalry, a love story and the media. One reviewer called it both "a fast-paced comedy" and "an exploration of media culture, of racial and regional prejudice, of love and loss and morals and redemption."
Albom is a columnist, playwright and sportswriter whose works include the award-winning "Tuesdays With Morrie."
Tickets cost $25 for adults and seniors and $12 for youth and students and are available by calling 715-832-7529 or online at cvtg.org.