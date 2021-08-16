EAU CLAIRE — Them Coulee Boys have earned a reputation for revving up a crowd with their foot-stomping songs, but they also want to make their audience feel something deeper.
“Being energetic and explosive onstage, that kind of warms people up for being ready for the other stuff,” said Soren Staff, singer-guitarist-songwriter for the local band, whose Americana-based sound encompasses folk, bluegrass and even some punk rock.
Them Coulee Boys demonstrate the blend of fun and seriousness throughout “Namesake,” their fourth and latest album. As one prominent example, “Phil’s Song” comes off sonically and in a video as celebratory as well as heartbreaking in paying tribute to a friend of band members who took his own life.
Staff acknowledged that, initially, finding the right tone for the song proved challenging.
“It’s a song about losing a friend, and particularly a friend to suicide,” Staff said. “And that’s never an easy thing to talk about. And every time I tried to kind of confront that or write about it, in a way it kind of just came off as a little forced or it didn’t feel like it meshed with the memory of my friend.
“And the thing with Phil is,” Staff continued, “he was just this joyful ... one of those guys that could control a room, light up a room, and knew how to have fun. Any song that didn’t try to accomplish that just didn’t feel like the right move.”
But once Beau Janke, the band’s banjo player and also a good friend of Phil’s, brought to Staff a riff and a verse and a half of the song, “I kind of just ran with it,” he said. (Other members of the group are Soren’s brother Jens on mandolin, Neil Krause on acoustic and electric bass, and Stas Hable on drums.)
Although the song is meant to be danceable, Staff said, at one point in the middle section “it kind of falls apart a little bit and then comes back together.” That was by design.
“I think you come back stronger from the tough stuff,” he said.
Positive reaction
For the video, fans were invited to dedicate the song to their own departed loved ones, making it into “Jason’s Song,” “Erika’s Song,” “Wesley’s Song” and many more.
As a lasting tribute to Phil, Them Coulee Boys used the opportunity to support mental health services. During the release week of “Phil’s Song” (Aug 3–10), the band donated 100% of the proceeds from Bandcamp sales of the single to Just Live Inc., whose mission is to provide suicide prevention education to communities, financial support to related supportive organizations, and emotional support to anyone affected by suicide, depression and mental illness.
“We wanted the song to be a celebration,” Staff said. “And we worked on it really hard to get to that point. It feels the video, with people submitting their tributes to the people that they care about, was something that became just a whole ’nother thing and a really powerful thing, and we’re very proud of it.”
Them Coulee Boys will be performing at Just Live’s Labor of Love Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5, at The Umbrella Bar in Franklin, in the Milwaukee area. The show features Them Coulee Boys, Good Morning Bedlam, Jenna & Martin Mama Said String Band, and Georgia Rae Family Band.
All about family
Throughout the 10 songs of “Namesake,” Them Coulee Boys reflect on family and other loved ones. That starts with its very title. New York Times bestselling author Nickolas Butler, of Eau Claire, wrote the liner notes for the album, and he expounds the term’s resonance:
“My lord, what a beautiful word and all that it implies: heritage, memory, community, promise, love, family, identity ...,” Butler wrote in part. “When I heard the new Them Coulee Boys album was to be called Namesake, it rang true as a bell. Because in their music is a reverence for place and people, and this album is the truest testament to that reverence the band has yet delivered.”
Staff, who was delighted by the notes, explained how the title was chosen and how Butler’s piece reflects it.
“It’s a word I think that carries a lot of weight,” he said. “The act of giving someone the name of someone else who’s come before him, it’s a beautiful thing, but there’s also pressure in that. You’ve got to live up to that kind of thing sometimes. And I think it’s something that’s not taken lightly.”
Which, Staff said, fit their goal for these songs. All 10 were written during “COVID times,” but their strong personal and family ties were less intentional than it might seem.
“That forced isolation from people that you care about — friends, family, the band itself — put all those things to the forefront,” he said. “I lost my grandfather during COVID, but I also gained a goddaughter (the child of his friend and band mate Janke). Those things you wanted to celebrate and you couldn’t necessarily do it. ... It wasn’t something that I set out to do, but once we had this batch of songs, looking at them all together, it was like, ‘Oh, of course this is what this is about.’”
Studio skills
The band recorded “Namesake” at The Hive in Eau Claire, and studio owner Brian Joseph produced the effort. Joseph is a Grammy winner celebrated for work on, for instance, Bon Iver’s second album as well as efforts by Sufjan Stevens and Paul Simon.
“It was really great working with Brian,” Staff said. “With the resume that he has it can be kind of intimidating going into that space. I think what you’re looking for in a producer is like someone who cares about the songs just as much as you do, and that was very evident in everything that he did.”
Staff especially appreciated the advice Joseph would offer, as it was to the point but also in a spirit of helpfulness. As an example, Staff recalled how, during the recording of the album’s single “Given Up,’ Joseph said, “‘‘Less twang, less twang, Soren.’”
“He’s one of those guys that you know how knowledgeable he is and how good he is,” Staff said, “but you forget about all that because he’s so kind and warm and generous with his thoughts and his intentions. So it was so easy to work with him because it’s a very comfortable environment at The Hive. It was really nice to be so close to home while we were recording too.”
Live experience
Asked about returning to the stage after the pandemic-forced layoff, Staff said with a laugh, “It feels so good.” He also acknowledged what it was like to get back into the performance groove.
“The first few shows I was relying on muscle memory for some of them,” he said. “Because I’d be staring down a verse and thinking, ‘I have no idea what this verse is, and I don’t know if I’m going to be able to remember before I get to the verse,’ and then I’d open my mouth and it would be there.”
Fans can see Them Coulee Boys at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Ox Music Festival. The band has performed frequently at the bluegrass-Americana event, filled with national and regional talent. They’ve advanced from playing a side stage when they started to now making their third trip to the main stage. Headlining acts include Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, the Sam Bush Band and the Infamous Stringdusters.
“I think one of the things that makes Blue Ox special for us is it’s kind of a measuring stick for us each year, now that we’ve been able to play it four or five times,” Staff said.
“It’s one of those things that every year when you get to Blue Ox you say, ‘Hey, what have we done this year or where are we going?’ And it’s always just a good thing to be able to play in front of people that you know.”
Mark Bischel, an organizer of Blue Ox Music Festival, said Them Coulee Boys have earned their place at the event because of their talent and connection to the region.
“They’ve been increasingly getting better every year that I’ve seen them play,” Bischel said. “They’re getting a bigger following, they’re touring, they’re doing all that, put out a great record recently. Also, they’re from Eau Claire. They’ve been kind of with us since close to the beginning.”
Another date in a premier local setting will be Nov. 26 in Eau Claire’s Pablo Center at the Confluence’s 400-seat Jamf Theatre.
“It’s great,” Staff said. “Anything in Eau Claire, especially with the focus that Eau Claire is trying to have on supporting local artists, and it’s a testament to community to be able to play there.”
Them Coulee Boys sold out the Jamf Theatre two years ago, so they’re hoping there might be enough demand to add a second show. Staff also acknowledges interest in one day playing in Pablo Center’s biggest venue, the 1,200 seat RCU Theatre.
“I think that’s a cool thing in music towns,” he said. “Minneapolis has that. They have the small rooms, the rooms build on each other. I think the Pablo is capable of being that kind of space, the space where you work your way up. Having spaces of a bunch of different sizes is really, if you’re trying to have a music scene, because if you want bands to grow, you’ve got to give them a space to do it.”
Staff is quick to credit the audience for making the recent dates so rewarding.
“I think everybody is itching and hungering for any kind of release like this,” he said. “We’ve had just an incredible summer so far to be able to go out to places that we don’t really go to and see success just because I think people are ready for it. Staring down a winter of not knowing what’s going to happen is daunting, but if we can make it through last year, we can make it through anything.”
Good point, but it’s safe to say Them Coulee Boys’ songs and stage presence make the atmosphere even more exuberant.