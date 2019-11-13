Americana band Them Coulee Boys will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The band Barbaro will open the concert.
Them Coulee Boys' sound blends punk, bluegrass and rock 'n' roll along with lyrics and an approach filled with heart, sincerity and honesty.
Founded in late 2013, Them Coulee Boys consist of Soren Staff, Beau Janke, Jens Staff, Neil Krause, and Patrick Phalen IV.
The band has performed nationwide and shared the stage with some acts such as John Fogerty (of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Trampled By Turtles, Sam Bush, Yonder Mountain String Band, Pert Near Sandstone, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Fruition, among others.
The released their latest album, "Die Happy," in August. The album was produced by Dave Simonett of Trampled By Turtles.
Tickets to the concert cost $20 plus fees and tax, and are available at pablocenter.org and 715-832-ARTS (2787).