Them Coulee Boys, will perform "Die Happy," their new album, from start to finish during their concert Friday at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Driftless Sisters will open the performance, slated for 8 p.m. in Jamf Theatre.
Founded in late 2013, Them Coulee Boys consist of Soren Staff, Beau Janke, Jens Staff, Neil Krause and Patrick Phalen IV. The band, whose sound includes Americana, punk, bluegrass and rock ’n’ roll, has performed before appreciative audiences nationwide. They've shared the stage with artists such as John Fogerty (of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Trampled By Turtles, Sam Bush, Yonder Mountain String Band, Pert Near Sandstone, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Fruition, among others.
"Die Happy" was recorded with their friend Dave Simonett (of Trampled By Turtles and Dead Man Winter) at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minn., where artists such as Nirvana, Son Volt and PJ Harvey have created music. In an article that appeared last April in the Leader-Telegram, Soren Staff said they worked to better capture the band's live sound while recording "Die Happy."
Driftless Sisters are an indie-folk duo consisting of Kat Karberg and Lily Sprengelmeyer, according to their website. The site goes on to say that the their sound ranges "from slow haunting melodies to upbeat driving folk-pop similar to Shakey Graves, First Aid Kit, Sylvan Esso, and The Head and the Heart."
Tickets to the concert cost $20 and are available by going to pabloccenter.org or calling 715-832-ARTS (2787). For more information about Them Coulee Boys and Driftless Sisters, go to their respective websites, themcouleeboys.com and driftlesssisters.com.