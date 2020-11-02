EAU CLAIRE -- Them Coulee Boys will perform a livestream concert Friday, Nov. 27, from Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre.
Them Coulee Boys create a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock 'n' roll.
Their 2019 album, "Die Happy," has won raves from fans and publications such as American Roots UK, which said: “There is very little on this tremendous album that is 'simple' or easy to unravel, with excellent lyrics and arrangements that ultimately make every song a mini-cinematic epic."
Tickets are $10 plus fees and are available at tinyurl.com/y68q58jx. For more information call 715-832-ARTS (2787) or go to pablocenter.org.