AMERY -- Three area artists are featured through July 18 at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave.
Barb Tanner of Amery is a jewelry artist and member of artZ Gallery who has been creating jewelry for several years.
Tanner enjoys discovering new methods of making jewelry and the camaraderie of creating along with other artists. For more information contact her at barbtannerjewelry@gmail.com.
Ruth Ronning of Scandia, Minn., will show pastels.
For several years, Ronning owned a stock photography agency in Minneapolis and sold her own art and the work of 90 fellow photographers. She began exploring other artistic mediums, including watercolor and alcohol ink, but it was pastels that captured her heart.
Her travels around the world have offered opportunities to paint a variety of subject matter, including nature, rural scenes, still-life settings and abstracts. For more information contact her at raronning@gmail.com
In her watercolor paintings, Deborah Stull-Kinsley, of Balsam Lake, is inspired by the energy and light of landscapes around her.
Stull-Kinsley has pursued a variety of art -- from drawing as a child to education courses in pottery, fiber arts and weaving.
Stull-Kinsley's paintings often reflect rural scenes -- from picturesque farms and prairies to the beautiful landscapes of the lakes and woods region, to Ireland and the ruggedly beautiful sights along the Wild Atlantic Way.
For more information go to wildriverarts.com, wildriverarts.blogspot.com, and Facebook at Deborah Stull-Kinsley Art.
ArtZ Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery, with changing exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists who are interested in exhibiting can pick up application information at the gallery or visit artzgallery.org. The gallery is open 1 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday/
For more information call 715-268-8600 or go to the website.