Tickets are on sale for LOCK INN 10.28.19, an overnight experience featuring Justin Vernon, Sean Carey and friends Monday, Oct. 28, at The Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St.
Food, music and camaraderie are part of the festivities. The event offers fans of Vernon and Carey an opportunity to enjoy an evening curated entirely by their musical, culinary and cultural sensibilities.
Upon check-in, throughout the property and bar attendees will hear a playlist filled with songs selected by Vernon and Carey. Then, during a six-course dinner crafted in collaboration with chef Eric Mendoza, Vernon and Carey will perform live on the stage in The Lakely. Later, they might be joined throughout the night by other yet-to-be-named musical guests from their stable of friends and creative collaborators.
Only 30 packages will be sold; highlights include a limited-edition event poster, morning yoga in The Gallery and brunch from a special menu.
Packages start at $300 per person, double occupancy required (price is before Wisconsin state tax of 5.5% and room tax of 8% and applicable ticketing fees). Only online sales are accepted.
For more information go to theoxbowhotel.com.