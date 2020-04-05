It’s hard to imagine a time when music is more deeply needed to uplift, inspire, comfort and, perhaps most importantly, connect people with their community.
In that spirit, students and faculty in the UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department are providing in online formats what the COVID-19 scourge has canceled in a live setting.
While classes are being conducted online for the rest of the semester, audiences can enjoy a wealth of performances via outlets such as Facebook. That’s where, for example, the voice and choral area’s page now has a daily post featuring a recorded performance by ensembles such as the Concert Choir, the Singing Statesmen and the Women’s Concert Chorale.
Gretchen Peters, chair of the department, explained why sharing the music is vital for the musicians as well as for the audience. As she pointed out, education not only provides the benefit of studying technique and repertoire, but also a social bond with fellow students.
“For many of our students, they live in Haas,” Peters said in a phone interview, referring to the university’s fine arts center on Water Street. “This is where they always are, this is where their friends are. And what they’re used to doing is being in rehearsal easily two, three hours a day, and with their friends.”
The voice and choral area performances are being posted by Avery Burns, a music education student, choral assistant and vice president of the Women’s Concert Chorale. The effort, Peters said, enables Burns to “connect on a daily basis with fellow choral students, pulling up favorite performances and then being able to engage with each other about the performance that everybody watched that day together.”
Livestreamed recital
Another opportunity to see and hear music being made will be a recital by the UW-Eau Claire woodwind faculty. That concert will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, on YouTube; details will be provided on the UWEC Music Facebook page.
Organized by clarinet faculty member Jennifer Fraley, the performers include Christa Garvey (oboe), Trent Jacobs (bassoon), Alastair Wright (saxophone), Tim Lane (flute) and Fraley, who will be performing with her husband, Benjamin Fraley (percussion).
Fraley was inspired to organize the livestream in part because some of the many planned faculty recitals, including hers, were canceled this spring.
“These performances are so important to us, as they allow us to connect to our students and the community as artists, in addition to our daily roles as educators,” she wrote in emailed responses to written questions.
Sharing music through teaching and performing is central to the role of faculty, Fraley explained. “One of my favorite things about being on faculty at UWEC is performing with my colleagues. Though we won’t be in the same space physically, I hope this live performance helps to create a sense of community,” she wrote.
Playing to the crowd
Audience members also feel the loss of personal interaction when live performances are canceled.
“I think for so many people it is a regular way of life to go to concerts,” Peters said, “and whether it’s Haas or down at Pablo or different venues, when I go to events I see a number of the same people that come on a regular basis. This is their life — to go to performances and to connect with music and people in that way.”
Fraley suggested the audience will enjoy seeing performers in a different environment during the April 17 livestream.
“Classical music sometimes has a reputation of being very formal,” she wrote. “In this setting, we will be in our homes and offices, perhaps with pets and children running around. Of course, I think most performers also hope their audience will discover something new and enjoyable as a result of the performance.”
More to enjoy
Here are other opportunities music lovers can enjoy amid Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order:
• On the UWEC Music Facebook page, a video of last spring’s production of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Two links are provided: one featuring each of the two casts that performed. The videos are provided by Ken Pereira, associate professor of music-voice and director of the production.
Online outlets abound with video of great musical performances, Peters noted, including those by world renowned groups such as the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera. “But there’s something very valuable about going to a performance where you know the people, you’re connected to them,” she said.
It’s more than, say, just finding a great performance of a favorite Beethoven symphony, “which is a really good thing to do,” she added. “But it’s also finding the performance that’s being performed by the people or the institutions that you really know and value. And then that performance just takes on greater meaning.”
• Also on the UWEC Music page, a saxophone quartet performing Gregory Wanamaker’s “Speed Metal Organum Blues” in spring 2019. Members of the quartet are Parker Layton, soprano saxophone; Alex Meffert, alto saxophone; Thomas Lahren, tenor saxophone; and Vincent Friedel, baritone saxophone.
• A recording by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies student Lucas Peterson of the trumpet solo from “Count Bubba” by Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, which is available on the jazz studies Facebook page.
During the layoff, Peters said, the department has been working to draw from extensive archives of UW-Eau Claire musical performances going back at least 50 years, including concerts by the Singing Statesmen and University Orchestra.
“This might be a good thing that comes out of the break right now,” she said. The goal would be to organize such recordings in a systematic way and possibly put them online at regular times, such as monthly, in a historic recordings series.
“The department to me has such a strong history and so many interesting performances over the years, so to be able to draw those to people’s attention will be an ongoing benefit to this slowdown at the moment,” Peters said.
Extra performances
In another effort to make the best of a difficult situation, the department has announced that efforts are underway to have spring graduates return to campus in the fall to give performances they weren’t able to present to a live audience this spring.
That’s true of ensembles as well as individuals for such performances as senior recitals.
“We would certainly welcome them back onto our campus in the fall so these graduates would have the opportunity to give their senior recital after they’ve graduated,” Peters said. “We’re very mindful of the fact that some of these students have lost their final semester on campus. So I think next fall a lot of our programming will be trying to be mindful of welcoming these students back who lost that experience in the spring.”
With that in mind, once the shelter-in-place orders are lifted, the music and theatre arts department will again present an abundance of music in a live setting.