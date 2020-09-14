CHIPPEWA FALLS -- "Over the River and Through the Woods," a community production of a touching comedy, will be performed Friday through Sunday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
The play is directed by Michele Langhough. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
In the story, young professional Nick works in New York City and stays in close touch with his four Italian-American grandparents, who live two doors down from each other in Hoboken, New Jersey, and lavish all of their affection on their last unmarried grandchild. Faithfully, Nick goes “over the river” to Grandma’s house every week for Sunday dinner.
When he is offered a promotion in Seattle, the grandparents concoct a matchmaking scheme to keep him on the East Coast: They invite lovely nurse Caitlin O’Hare over for Sunday dinner.
Through boisterous humor and warm moments, the play explores intergenerational relationships, deep familial love, and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.
Tickets cost $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for youth.
For tickets and more information call 715-720-4961 or go to cvca.net.