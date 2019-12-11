Midwest Travel Journalists Association and Visit Eau Claire have honored Artisan Forge Studios, a local artists collective, with a GEMmy award.
The GEMmy is an award given by professional travel journalists and industry leaders who are members of the Midwest Travel Association. The award recognizes attractions, tours, facilities, accommodations and experiences that exemplify the joy, discovery and education that travel bring.
MTJA members travel extensively around the United States and internationally.
MTJA discovered Artisan Forge Studios in 2017 during a press tour hosted by the state Department of Tourism and Visit Eau Claire.
Members of MTJA were impressed with the artists’ community and their connective union dedicated to enhancing their artwork, others’ artwork and the community at large.
Visit Eau Claire is the area’s official tourism marketing organization.
Artisan Forge Studios is at 1106 Mondovi Road, Suite 14. For more information about the collective, go to artisanforgestudios.com or call 715-864-7965.