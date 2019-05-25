The traveling exhibit "Working Warriors: Military Life Beyond Combat" can be seen through Thursday at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The exhibit features the almost 75% of military work that is considered noncombat. These roles are vital to every military operation. Such roles by military service personnel include those of beauticians, military police, dentists, mechanics and photographers.
The exhibit is provided courtesy of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and funded in part by the Wisconsin Humanities Council with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
It is part of the Humanities Council's Working Lives Project.
For more information visit pablocenter.org or call 715-492-0240.