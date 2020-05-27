Local theater troupe Performance Anxiety is releasing online a socially distant showing of the classic Oscar Wilde play “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Directed by UW-Eau Claire grad Logan Toftness, the play features many veterans of the Eau Claire theater scene.
The show came about because of local stages going dark because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It was recorded using Zoom, with actors performing their parts from home.
The group decided to stage the production for several reasons, according to a news release from the troupe:
“We actors were missing the opportunity to be part of a performance,” cast member Reid Sollberger says in the release. “Additionally, with so many theater performances being canceled around the Chippewa Valley, we knew that there was a need for local entertainment. Staging ‘The Importance of Being Earnest was the perfect opportunity to do both.’
The performance will be free for anyone to watch online. A Facebook watch party will start at 7 p.m. Friday. Following that, the show will also be archived on YouTube. The group encourages viewers to donate to Together Chippewa Valley, an organization supporting several Chippewa Valley nonprofit organizations. A link to donate will be found on the Performance Anxiety Facebook page.
Performance Anxiety, which has been staging unique theater experiences in Eau Claire since 2018, is planning a variety of other shows for the future.