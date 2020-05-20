The June portion of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society's Tuesday Night Blues series in Owen Park has been canceled, the organizers have announced.
According to a post from Blues Society President Ken Fulgione dated May 11 on the Facebook pages of Tuesday Night Blues and the Blues Society:
The group will evaluate the remaining July and August program in light of the coronavirus pandemic. "The safety (and) well-being of our Volunteers, Attendees, Vendors & Musicians are first and foremost in our attempts to plan and hold any portion of the 2020 Tuesday Night Blues Series," Fulgione states. "We may still be able to proceed with the July-August portion of the season … but we will have to evaluate that in June to determine if it can be done to meet the Badger Bounce Back and our own safety criteria."
In the meantime, blues lovers can go to the Facebook pages of the Blues Society and of Tuesday Night Blues, for “Virtual Tuesday Night Blues Past” each week. The pages feature video of other blues performances as well.
For further announcements, fans can visit the Tuesday Night Blues and Blues Society Facebook pages and chippewavalleyblues.com.