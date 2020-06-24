The Tuesday Night Blues series of weekly concerts in Owen Park has been canceled for the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It had been announced previously that the event, organized by the Chippewa Valley Blues Society, was canceled for June, but a news release issued this week by the society says the rest of the season has been called off too.
"The safety and well being of our volunteers, attendees, vendors and musicians were first and foremost in our attempts to plan and hold any portion of our 2020 TNB series," the release says. "We feel at this time it would be virtually impossible to safely hold our events."
The release also cited the Eau Claire County City-County Health Department's safety orders and the fact that Tuesday Night Blues concerts can attract 1,500 to over 2,000 blues fans on an evening.
The series will return in 2021, the society says.
Blues lovers can go to the Facebook pages of the Blues Society and of Tuesday Night Blues for “Virtual Tuesday Night Blues Past” performances each week. The pages feature video of other blues performances as well.
For more information fans can visit the Tuesday Night Blues and Blues Society Facebook pages and chippewavalleyblues.com.