EAU CLAIRE — This year’s Tuesday Night Blues summer series opens next week with the first of three premiere performances that can be seen online, and the live shows will begin in July at Owen Park.
All performances begin at 6:30 p.m.
The following online concerts can be seen on Facebook, YouTube and at TuesdayNightBlues.com:
• Brian Naughton Band, June 15.
• Tommy Bentz Band, June 22.
• Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max, June 29.
The live performances open with a special double bill and continue through August:
• The Stefan Geisinger Band and Flaming Doublewides, July 6.
• Mark Cameron Band, July 13.
• Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max, July 20.
• Brian Naughton Band, July 27.
• Sue Orfield Band, Aug. 3.
• Mojo Lemon Blues Band, Aug. 10.
• Tommy Bentz Band, Aug. 17.
• Dee Miller Band featuring Craig Clark, Aug. 24.
• Joyann Parker, Aug. 31.
The live events are held in a family-friendly environment, with food and beverage vendors on hand. Audiences are asked to be considerate toward others as COVID-19 cases decline.
The series is presented by the Chippewa Valley Blues Society; for more information go to chippewavalleyblues.com.