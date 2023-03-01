image002.jpg

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

 Contributed photo

MENOMONIE — Get ready to be scared scriptless with “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” alums Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood as they bring their comedy improv show to the Mabel Tainter stage.

Their internationally renowned two-man show, “Scared Scriptless,” in its 20th year, brings Mochrie and Sherwood to stages all over the country armed with sharp wit to do what they do best — improv comedy.