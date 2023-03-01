MENOMONIE — Get ready to be scared scriptless with “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” alums Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood as they bring their comedy improv show to the Mabel Tainter stage.
Their internationally renowned two-man show, “Scared Scriptless,” in its 20th year, brings Mochrie and Sherwood to stages all over the country armed with sharp wit to do what they do best — improv comedy.
“Improv is where you get information from the audience and use it to create a scene,” Mochrie told the Leader-Telegram.
Mochrie and Sherwood both rose to prominence on the improv TV series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” as frequent players in its original incarnation on Britain's Channel 4 and then as star performers on the American version. Their live show is similar to the TV show.
The two comedians hit the stage and improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. The scenes that make up the act are entirely unscripted. The performance also includes many of the games showcased on “Whose Line” including Sound FX and One Word Expert.
“The beauty of improv is you just accept everything. It’s almost like you’re professional liars,” Mochrie said. “You’ve given me a subject that I know absolutely nothing about, but because I’m on stage I am now an expert on this. Even if it doesn’t align with what it really is, we still make a scene working out of our complete ignorance.”
Throughout the evening, the show becomes truly interactive as audience members are called to the stage to participate in the fun.
“We like to say it’s like a live version of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ without the dead weight of Wayne Brady and Ryan Stiles. We don’t need them, they just slow things down,” Mochrie joked when describing the show.
After 20 years, the show is still captivating audiences and keeping the two comedians busy. Mochrie credits the longevity to his and Sherwood’s long and deep friendship, and the fact that the show is never the same.
“It’s always fresh for us. It’s not like we’re a rock band where we play our greatest hits every show,” he said. “Every show is completely different depending on what the audience gives us and how we are that night. There’s never a chance for it to get boring for us and we’re always looking for ways to make it less comfortable for us, because that’s when the show is most fun.”
The show is family-friendly, for all ages and interactive. One thing it is not though, Mochrie clarified, is political. No political suggestions are taken.
“We’re just goofy. I got to say we have a pretty good time,” he said.
Mochrie and Sherwood will give two performances of “Scared Scriptless,” one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m.on Saturday at the Mabel Tainter. For more information, visit the venue’s website mabeltainter.org.