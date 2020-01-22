Chippewa Falls — The Chippewa Falls Public Library and Converge Radio have teamed up for the second annual Unplugged at the Library Series, which will begin Friday, Jan. 31.
The five show monthly series will run the last Friday of every month starting at 7 p.m. in the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 West Central St. The series is a chance to see and hear local musicians for free in a quiet, all-ages, alcohol-free environment.
The 2020 lineup features singer-songwriters and bands from in and around Chippewa Falls who also will talk to the audience. The lineup is as follows:
• Singer and award-winning acoustic guitarist Greg Gilbertson, Jan. 31.
• Justin Jay Arnold, who features “sandpapered vocals, and a songwriting style that is honest, personal and guaranteed to pull at your heartstrings,” Feb. 28.
• Jerrika Mighelle, who performs raw, emotional music and “honest, playful, and lighthearted banter that makes you feel like old friends,” March 27.
• Peter Phippen and Victoria Shoemaker, who will bring a plethora of instruments when they perform as Virginia Steel, April 24.
• Nici Peper, whose style is described as fun and playful and who loves to share a story, May 29.
Converge Radio, 99.9 FM, is a radio station that serves a 110-mile broadcast region covering Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn, Rusk, Barron, Polk, Pepin and Pierce counties. The station plays music produced by artists in those counties alongside national music played by independent artists not heard elsewhere.