19636-Naomi-Shihab-Nye-credit-Ha-Lam-.JPG

Naomi Shihab Nye earned a bachelor's degree in English and world religions from Trinity University in 1974 and has made San Antonio her home ever since.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire is set to host a well-known author and poet as part of their Forum series this week. Naomi Shihab Nye is slated to be on campus Thursday to speak.

Nye is an acclaimed poet, essayist and author who is currently a professor of creative writing and poetry at Texas State University. She is known for writings which celebrate the human spirit through the simple elements of everyday life.