EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire is set to host a well-known author and poet as part of their Forum series this week. Naomi Shihab Nye is slated to be on campus Thursday to speak.
Nye is an acclaimed poet, essayist and author who is currently a professor of creative writing and poetry at Texas State University. She is known for writings which celebrate the human spirit through the simple elements of everyday life.
She writes for a range of audiences including adults, teens and children, publishing 30 volumes of essays and poetry, and a novel for young-adult readers.
Nye’s accolades include a Lannan Literary Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Wittner Bynner Fellowship in the Library of Congress, as well as the Lavan Award from the Academy of American Poets, four Pushcart prizes, and numerous awards and citations for her children’s literature. She was also named the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award winner by the National Book Critics Circle. In 2019, the American Poetry Foundation named Nye the Young People’s Poet Laureate of the Year.
The works of Nye most often reflect her Palestinian-American heritage, the cultural landscape of her Texan home community and her travel experiences throughout Asia and the Middle East.
According to Kate Hinnant, professor and head of instruction in UW-Eau Claire’s McIntyre Library, Nye’s words take readers on an intellectual and emotional journey.
“Naomi Shihab Nye writes from perspectives that invite us to imagine ourselves as different than we are: maybe we are a Palestinian man, a river, a goat rancher. But she evokes not just difference, but shared questions,” Hinnant, who was among the selection committee members for this special event, said in a news release.
The event, in collaboration with the Frederick and Joan Christopherson-Schmidt Robert Frost Celebration of American Poetry, is set for 7:30 p.m. in Schofield Auditorium. Nye will be introduced by UW-Eau Claire professor emeritus of English Max Garland, Wisconsin’s poet laureate from 2013-14.
“We are excited to bring her to UW-Eau Claire because we see her poetry as both understandable and provocative. Our students and community will enjoy the travels her writing will take them on,” Hinnant said.