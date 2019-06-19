The UW-Eau Claire Alumni Choir, conducted by Gary R. Schwartzhoff, will participate in the Paris Choral Festival commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on July 2-9.
The choir will include members of the Eau Claire Master Singers, for which Schwartzhoff is conductor and music director, as well as alumni and friends of UW-Eau Claire.
The Festival Concert will be presented at La Madeleine Church in Paris. This concert venue has been the site of multiple performances by the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir, including at the 50th (1994) and 60th (2004) anniversaries of D-Day in Europe. The UW-Eau Claire Alumni Choir performed at the church in 2006.
During the 2004 trip to Europe, the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir performed before an audience that included some 200 soldiers/generals on the shores of Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.