062019_con_60thD-Dayctrip_3495

The UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir and director Gary R. Schwartzhoff, second from left, are seen on a tour in Europe during the 60th anniversary observance of the D-Day invasion in 2004 in France. Next month Schwartzhoff will lead the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Choir at the Paris Choral Festival in commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

 Contributed photo

The UW-Eau Claire Alumni Choir, conducted by Gary R. Schwartzhoff, will participate in the Paris Choral Festival commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on July 2-9.

The choir will include members of the Eau Claire Master Singers, for which Schwartzhoff is conductor and music director, as well as alumni and friends of UW-Eau Claire.

The Festival Concert will be presented at La Madeleine Church in Paris. This concert venue has been the site of multiple performances by the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir, including at the 50th (1994) and 60th (2004) anniversaries of D-Day in Europe. The UW-Eau Claire Alumni Choir performed at the church in 2006.

During the 2004 trip to Europe, the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir performed before an audience that included some 200 soldiers/generals on the shores of Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.