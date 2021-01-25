EAU CLAIRE -- UW-Eau Claire's Artist Series and the Foster Gallery will present "Clear Water," a graphic design exhibit by a Minneapolis-based designer Melanie Walby, who grew up in Eau Claire.
The exhibit, which can be seen Monday through March 1, examines how racism manifests in everyday life and what to do about it.
Because of COVID-19, Foster Gallery is open only to UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff but a gallery video tour will be accessible to the public on the Foster Gallery webpage: tinyurl.com/y67k82ec.
Walby spent several years in the design and marketing world before making a move to nonprofit work. She serves as design director for Pollen Midwest, a Minneapolis media arts organization. Walby was recently named to the Minnesota Ad Federation's "32 under 32" list of artists to follow.
There will be a virtual artist talk and musical performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18; and a virtual panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
For more information about the exhibit, contact interim Foster Gallery director Amanda Bulger at bulgeraj@uwec.edu.