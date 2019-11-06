The UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department will present a choral showcase concert at 2 p.m. Sunday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The concert will feature performances by the university's Concert Choir, Women's Concert Chorale, Singing Statesmen, Women's Chorus, Novum Voce and the Symphonic Choir.
The program includes works by Purcell, Mendelssohn, Argento, Cozzolani, Gabrieli and others.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and 50 cents for students and youth plus fees and tax.
For tickets call 715-832-2787 (ARTS) or go to pablocenter.org.