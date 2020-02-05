Faculty from the UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department will perform the music of Franz Schubert during a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Clearwater Recital Hall, 128 Graham Ave.
The performance, which is part of Pablo Center's First Fridays series, is a Schubertiade, in the tradition of intimate chamber music gatherings to highlight the music of Schubert (1797-1828). The program will include songs for voice and piano, transcriptions for flute and piano, "The Shepherd on the Rock," a Violin Sonata, and his Fantasy in F Minor for piano duet.
Performers will include pianists Namji Kim and Nicholas Phillips, mezzo-soprano Julie DeBoer, soprano Liz Pearse, violinist Nobuyoshi Yasuda, flutist Brian Allred and clarinetist Jennifer Fraley.
Tickets cost $5 plus fees and tax for adults and seniors. Tickets for UW-System and Chippewa Valley Technical College students and youth younger than 17 are 50 cents plus fees and tax.