UW-Eau Claire will present "Progressive Performance" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Collaborative performances by faculty from across the music and theater arts department will be presented in multiple spaces throughout the Pablo Center.
The audience, not the performers, will move so as to allow the enjoyment of distinct performance spaces in a single evening.
All of the performances will be unified by the exploration of a single artistic theme.
Tickets are $3.50 for students and $5 for adults and are available by calling 715-492-0240 or going to pablocenter.org.