UW-Eau Claire's Foster Gallery announces its current exhibition, "Unusual Message," which features work by 64 artists and designers from 12 countries. The exhibit is on view through Oct. 2.
The Unusual Message Project asked participants to transform everyday objects into something extraordinary. Choosing from a list of 10 objects (owl, ring, moonlight, book, olive tree leaves, sheep's skull, dragon, egg, the symbol @, and raven), the artists and designers created imagery that allows the viewer to experience the objects in a new way.
In connection with the exhibit, a reception will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Foster Gallery, and an artist talk featuring UW-Eau Claire art and design faculty members Ned Gannon, Jyl Kelley and Hyungjoo A. Kim will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in Haas Fine Arts Center Room 101.
Foster Gallery is on the first floor of UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, just off the main lobby. All Foster Gallery events are free and open to the public.