EAU CLAIRE -- The UW-Eau Claire music and theatre department will present live-streamed performances of "The Threepenny Opera" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Based on "The Beggar's Opera," "The Threepenny Opera" production features music by Kurt Weill, and book and lyrics by Bertolt Brecht. The production tells the story of the nefarious Macheath and his encounter with the equally corrupt Peachum family on the eve of the coronation of Queen Victoria. With its hard truths, realistic view of the world, and beloved songs like "Ballad of Mack the Knife" and "Pirate Jenny," this "opera for beggars" offers biting commentary of the establishment in an unconventional vaudevillian/cabaret rendering of the iconic story.
The performance will be using Marc Blitzstein's English translation of the text.
Tickets are "pay as you can" with the following levels: $50, Impresario; $40, Maestro; $30, Diva; $20, Comprimario; and $10, Coro.
To buy tickets go totinyurl.com/ynf3bfp9.