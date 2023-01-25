Cabaret 2023

"Cabaret" 2023 performers, staff and directors finalized all last-minute tweaks at the final dress rehearsal Wednesday night before the Thursday kickoff show.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

Cabaret is back at UW-Eau Claire. The event has been a favorite since it started back in 1978 and started its 44th annual batch of shows on Thursday. There will be seven more shows presented through Saturday, Feb. 4

The production is fully written, arranged, choreographed and directed by Blugolds. This year’s show is called “Forces of Nature,” and features music and dance from 100 vocal and dance ensemble members backed by Blugold orchestra and jazz ensembles.