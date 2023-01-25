Cabaret is back at UW-Eau Claire. The event has been a favorite since it started back in 1978 and started its 44th annual batch of shows on Thursday. There will be seven more shows presented through Saturday, Feb. 4
The production is fully written, arranged, choreographed and directed by Blugolds. This year’s show is called “Forces of Nature,” and features music and dance from 100 vocal and dance ensemble members backed by Blugold orchestra and jazz ensembles.
Senior Jacob Hallett is serving as the 2023 production manager for the show and describes the theme as “life-encompassing.”
“Existing since the beginning of time, the elements in nature are the building blocks of life as we know it,” Hallet, a music composition major, said in a university news release. “Water, fire, earth, air — each serves their purpose and represents different aspects of being alive. “‘Cabaret: Forces of Nature’ explores the many meanings of classic elements, as well as more human elements such as time, life and death.”
The show is split into two set acts and runs for about 2½-hour. The program includes 18 songs performed by a 100-student cast of vocal and dance performers accompanied by Blugold orchestra and jazz instrumentalists.
One of the pieces is an original song by senior communication major Emily Annis called “Drowning in You.”
“This show is amazing and features the many talents of our UWEC music and theatre arts program, music majors and minors alongside many students of other programs who simply love music,” Hallett, who calls the show an “adventure through the human experience,” said.
A student show
While faculty direction for Cabaret comes from Dr. Frank Watkins, director of choral studies at UW-Eau Claire, All elements of the show, however, are created, produced and carried out by students, including a leadership team of 14 students in crucial roles like vocal and orchestral arrangers; choreographers, stage, lighting and sound technicians; and stage managers.
Cade Passe is the orchestra conductor for this year’s show. This is the third year he’s worked on Cabaret.
“I direct the 19-piece orchestra and run rehearsals during ‘tech week,’ the last week prior to the show,” Passe said in a news release. “In addition, I oversee the orchestral arrangers, the students who collaborate with student vocal arrangers to write the orchestral accompaniment.”
One of the vocal arrangers who works with orchestra members is Casey Hilts, a senior choral music education major.
“Along with the orchestra arrangers, I work with choreographers to create the overall vision of the sets,” Hilts said. “As a future music teacher, I have found this experience invaluable.”
As no show can succeed without a skilled stage manager, Jimmy Whitcomb’s role on the Cabaret leadership team has been a critical one.
“It was my job to take each of the eight sets and two small acts and connect them with an overarching story,” the senior theatre arts major explained.
“I wrote the scripts of scenes that happen between the sets, held the casting auditions and directed the scenes. During the live show I make sure everyone is where they need to be and everything backstage goes according to plan.”
The future drama teacher feels well-prepared for many aspects of that career by the three years in Cabaret.
“Providing students with opportunities for leadership is one of the best things about Cabaret,” Whitcomb said. “Completely creating and executing a big show like Cabaret is part of what makes it such a great experience for students year after year.”
The remaining Cabaret shows are scheduled as follows in the Ojibwe Ballroom of Davies Center: