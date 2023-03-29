EAU CLAIRE — A signature UW-Eau Claire event is back this weekend. The 49th annual Viennese Ball is taking over the Davies Student Center for two nights of traditional food, drinks, music and dancing.

The ball, one of the trademark events at UW-Eau Claire, is intended to recall the romance and elegance of 19th-century Vienna, Austria, and long has been considered the largest Viennese ball outside Vienna. The formal event includes music featuring student ensembles, dancing and dining.