EAU CLAIRE — A signature UW-Eau Claire event is back this weekend. The 49th annual Viennese Ball is taking over the Davies Student Center for two nights of traditional food, drinks, music and dancing.
The ball, one of the trademark events at UW-Eau Claire, is intended to recall the romance and elegance of 19th-century Vienna, Austria, and long has been considered the largest Viennese ball outside Vienna. The formal event includes music featuring student ensembles, dancing and dining.
An event that’s been happening almost every year since 1974, the Viennese Ball is inspired by the historic Kaiser Ball housed in Vienna at the Hofburg Congress Center, the former Imperial Palace and seat of the Austrian emperors. A multi-roomed New Year’s Eve extravaganza in the style of Emperor Franz Joseph and Empress Elizabeth’s “Ball at Court,” the Kaiser Ball features thousands of flowers, wonderful food, and a wide variety of musical events including Salonmusik, Volkmusik, and, of course, orchestras playing Viennese waltzes.
These traditions will be replicated right here in Eau Claire again Friday and Saturday.
There will be activity on every floor of the Davies Center with a wide variety of music, including waltz and swing dance to big band standards in the Grand Ballroom, polka in the Festival Hall, music and fun in the American Bar and showcase performances on a Bösendorfer Concert Grand Imperial Piano.
Ball attendees will also find a variety of traditional food and drink throughout the venue. There will be a variety of traditional Austrian street food offered in an a la carte setting in the Naschmarkt, as well as a variety of desserts featuring our famous Sachertorte style cakes.
In addition, new this year is the Viennese Ball Dinner; a showcase of traditional Austrian and Viennese cuisine in the Dulany Inn located in the Davies Center. The classic dining room features a white table cloth setting with tableside beverage service and buffet style dinner service.
Guests may sit down from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for dinner, dessert, and a non-alcoholic beverage. For more information, contact dining@uwec.edu.
Local German-style brews will be available for sampling from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The Brewing Projekt will give samples of their original hazy Indian Pale Ale Dare Mighty Things, 6.4% ABV, and their Maibock Lager Tip Top, 7% ABV.
Modicum Brewing will also have a their Keller Pilsner, 5% ABV, available. Keller, meaning 'cellar' in German, denotes that the beer is served fresh, directly from the lagering cellar. Kellerbier is served unfiltered which gives it a rustic character.
The cost is $2 for a 4 oz. pour.
There is truly something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind, annual event.
As a major fundraiser for UW-Eau Claire’s music, service and international study programs, the Viennese Ball raises $30,000 annually, or more than $1.5 million over its nearly five decades of existence, in scholarships and awards for students.
The 2023 Viennese Ball is slated for 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday in the Davies Student Center at UW-Eau Claire. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit uwec.edu/centers/viennese-ball.