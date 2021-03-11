RIVER FALLS — UW-River Falls BFA candidates will present their Bachelor of Fine Arts degree exhibitions March 29-April 28 in Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building.
On display will be ceramics, design, illustration, mixed media arts, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculptural work. The following students will be showing their work:
• River Breda of Eagan, Minn., with emphases in ceramics and printmaking, will exhibit utilitarian pottery that seeks to fill a specific function and to form a physical dialogue with its user through repetitive use.
• Brooklyn Jenness, of Owen-Withee, with emphases in photography and printmaking, will display a series of images hung and projected as well as a hand bound book demonstrating her journey with abandonment and dissociative identity disorder.
• Victoria Kosel, of Cambridge, Minn., with emphases in photography and art history, will display hand-woven photographic work exploring childhood memory and its connection to the landscape in her hometown.
• Haley Macklem, of Roseville Minn., with emphases in ceramics and painting, will display mixed media installations exploring reincarnation and the human body in nature through ceramic sculpture and painting.
• Gabriella Mumo, of St. Paul, Minn., with emphases in graphic design and drawing, will showcase illustrated and designed movie posters based on global events that occurred in the year 2020.
• Brittany Rutzen, of Minong, emphases in ceramics and painting, will display “Coloring Emotions,” a group of 12 oil paintings on broken ceramic tablets. The paintings show how an emotion can be altered through changing the colors and textures of the piece.
• Isaiah Shipp, of River Falls, with emphases in drawing and graphic design, will display work from his self-authored comic Killer Cactus. His work focusses on the contrast between original art and the printed page.
• Kallie Spooner, of Owatonna, Minn., with emphases in photography and graphic design, will exhibit a collection of portraits and detail photos that act as windows into her life, showing the people that are most important to her.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, no reception will be held for the artists, but interested viewers may schedule individual meetings for gallery art viewings with the artists during regular building hours (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays) with no more than six people at a time.
Those interested should mail the students directly to schedule a viewing and adhere to UW-River Falls’ policies regarding social distancing and face coverings. Student emails are their first and last name separated by a dot then followed by @my.uwrf.edu. For example: river.breda@my.uwrf.edu.