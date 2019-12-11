The biannual Senior Show at UW-Stout will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday throughout the Applied Arts Building and Micheels Hall on the Menomonie campus.
The free show features work by seniors in UW-Stout’s six undergraduate art and design programs from the School of Art and Design.
Students will present senior capstone project work and be available to answer questions.
In addition to senior capstone projects there will be a range of exhibits of work throughout the building. For example, studio art majors will exhibit paintings, jewelry and sculpture. Lighting and furniture design project will be displayed by interior design and industrial design students.
Entertainment design students will present a one-hour screening of projects at 7 p.m. in Applied Arts 210, with an encore screening at 8.
“The body of student work is always impressive, and the seniors who are about to embark on their careers are excited to talk about the projects they’ve conceived, researched and created with many hours in the studios and labs,” said professor Maureen Mitton, interim director of the School of Art and Design.
UW-Stout’s School of Art and Design, the largest in the UW System, also offers a Master of Fine Arts in design.