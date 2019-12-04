MENOMONIE -- The 50th anniversary of the first moon landing will be celebrated in a Friday performance by the UW-Stout Symphonic Singers.
The choir’s winter concert, "Stars I Shall Find: A Musical Celebration of Astronomy and Space Exploration," will be at 7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 Ninth St. E.
“This year marks the 50th year since the moon landing, as well as the year we first took a photo of a black hole. Our concert thus celebrates everything the night sky inspires in humankind through a wide spectrum of musical genres,” said associate professor Jerry Hui, Symphonic Singers director.
Tickets are $5 and are available online at the Service Center in the Memorial Student Center, 715-232-1122 and at the door.