MENOMONIE — UW-Stout theater is ready to present “Be More Chill this weekend. The production will be director Audric Buhr’s first at Stout.
According to a university news release, Buhr joined Stout as director of University Theatre this year. His resume includes 27 years in education, including 17 years as the director of theater studies and vocal music at Menomonie High School.
He is involved with every aspect of the production as the director, and students are as well.
According to a university news release, the student cast and crew come from a wide array of programs around campus including: computer science; engineering technology; hotel, restaurant and tourism management; human development and family studies; interior design; and more, making it a well-rounded group.
“I want to give students the opportunity to not only act and sing, but to design and construct sets, costumes and props – to make connections across areas of the university,” Buhr said in a Stout news release.
Student crew members make and build costumes as well as props and sets according to Buhr’s vision, putting the skills they learn in classes on campus to work.
Forty students take the stage during “Be More Chill.” Even more auditioned, many of whom were already familiar with the story and music, which Buhr was surprised by.
Buhr likes to spark student energy by giving them opportunities to try new things.
“I like to see them make bold choices – to see what works and what doesn’t,” he said. “It’s those ‘ah-ha moments’ that are so important. That’s what drives them, and their energy drives me.”
Back again
“The Elephant Man,” was the last production performed in Harvey Hall Theatre in November 2019. The following spring production was canceled and the theater went dark due the COVID-19 pandemic.
When then Director Paul Calenberg retired in the spring of 2020 after a long career, and other faculty moved on to other things, theater classes were not offered between fall 2020 and spring 2022.
The theater was still dark until the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year, when Kevin Drzakowski, associate dean of the College of Arts and Human Sciences, got to talking with student and theater technician Jon Harlfinger.
“We got to talking, and I realized that this was a young man who knew his stuff,” Drzakowski said in a news release. “I asked if he might be up for working a few hours a week in the theater, so we could get it into a state where we could again host larger events. Jon has been invaluable.”
So Harlfinger got to work as a Dean’s Office student employee, setting up a series of lighting plots for general events, and making improvements to the facility.
“Jon has been here the longest of all of us now,” Buhr said. “He worked as a technician for ‘Elephant Man’ as a first-year student. Now, as a senior, he’s working on ‘Be More Chill,’ and was the only theater staff keeping the lights on during three dark years.”
Harlfinger, who will graduate in fall 2023, knew Stout theater would make a comeback.
“Theater is too important to the world. I was persistent. I needed to keep things going for the next person – to give them a kickstart when Harvey Hall Theatre reopened,” he said in a university news release
Calenberg passed away in February 2022.
Paul was a constant source of joy at Stout,” Drzakowski said. “He had a biting sense of humor, he made a lifelong impact on his students, and he made art that was beautiful and at times deeply affecting. He taught so many people, students and audiences alike, to love theater and to make it an important part of their lives.”
There has been a desire the past couple of years to bring theater back to Stout, and now it’s happening.
“Theater is back with a vengeance,” Buhr said in a news release. “Our audiences can see what three years of pent-up theater-kids’ energy can do.”
“Be More Chill”
“Be More Chill,” is a sci-fi musical about high school, friendships and bullies, popularity and social outcasts. According to Buhr it’s all about “fitting in and being yourself.”
“We all experience the struggle of wanting to be accepted for who we are. We want to make connections,” he said.
The production opens Thursday and runs through Sunday.
- Evening performances: 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- Matinees: 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are available online at uwstout.universitytickets.com.