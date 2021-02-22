CHIPPEWA FALLS — Local audiences can view three livestream concerts next month featuring The Four C Notes, a tribute show celebrating the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
The performance is created by John Michael Coppola, best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long running production of the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys.” The tribute features favorite hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”
Ticket sales help support Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
For tickets, which cost $25, go to tinyurl.com/2k4eo5l7. For more information contact Heyde Center at 715-726-9000 or cvca.net.