CHIPPEWA FALLS -- "Chippewa Falls 1869: The Musical" can be seen on film Wednesday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 High St.
Showings of the Iconostar Productions video will be at 2 and 7 p.m. on the arts center's big screen. The musical was performed live on stage to full-house audiences in March at the Heyde Center.
Admission is by free-will donation, and popcorn and other concessions will be available.
The event is part of the yearlong Sesquicentennial celebration of the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Chippewa Falls as a city. The Wayward Players portray true-to-life community pioneers and events with familiar melodies of that time period and generous portions of comedy. The show featured script and song lyrics by Jerry Way and scenic art by Carol Way.
The year 1869 was an eventful time for Chippewa Falls. A harsh winter brought spring flooding and a massive log jam. A devastating fire wiped out most of the wooden buildings downtown and a major timber dispute known as the Beef Slough War was in full swing.
The Ways and many of the Wayward Players will be on hand to answer questions about the production.