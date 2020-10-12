EAU CLAIRE — A new video series features Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians and visual art in the community
For “Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” the symphony members play solos and reflect on what it is like being a musician during a pandemic. The setting for each video is in front of a mural or other piece of public art so viewers can enjoy local music and local art in one sitting.
Episodes 1-3 are available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. They include the following:
• Episode 1 features principal clarinetist Liz Wilson, who plays Solo de Concours by Andre Messager, and the mural “Cascade” by artist Molly Z., located at the intersection of Farwell and Galloway streets.
• In Episode 2, trombonist Brandon Fuhrman plays an excerpt from Launy Grøndahl’s Trombone Concerto outside The Metro, in front of Rehannah Petska’s mural “Love is the Key.”
• In Episode 3, principal cellist Susan Halderman plays the Prelude from Suite 1 by Johann Sebastian Bach in the Forest Street Garden Pavilion, designed by Joe Maurer.
Episodes 4-6 will be released weekly in October.
The videos were created by filmmaker Jonny Wheeler. “I wanted to showcase in film both local artists and musicians in a way that would encourage the community to engage with something beautiful, something that reminds us of the importance of creativity in our world,” Wheeler says in a symphony news release. “I was hoping that I could help humanize these talented musicians and artists, to show the viewer that we are all capable of enjoying fine art just as we are all capable of making fine art. Certainly, I’m also hoping to encourage the public support for such creative endeavors for the benefit of the community.”
The series is sponsored by Kerry and Dan Kincaid.
The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) recently concluded its 45th season. CVSO employs professional musicians, almost all of whom are residents of the Chippewa Valley, to play its five concerts per year. CVSO also brings in guest artists from across the world to solo with the ensemble.
For more information about the Chippewa Valley Symphony, go to cvsymphony.org, call the CVSO office at 715-832-6366 or follow CVSO on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.