AUGUSTA -- The Augusta Public Library will present "Virtual Badger Talk from Augusta, WI: Save Media, Save Data, Save History" from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The talk will be given by Dorothea Salo, a distinguished faculty associate for the School of Library and Information Studies at UW–Madison. She will discuss why 20th century Wisconsin history is hostage to deteriorating and obsolete media technologies. Attendees will learn how that history can be saved for future generations, as family histories are gradually moving from analog (photographs, letters, and keepsakes) to digital (websites, social-media accounts and files in the cloud).
To watch the free live event visit youtube.com/user/AMPLWI. No registration is needed.
For more information go to augustalibrary.org/calendar or call 715-286-2070.