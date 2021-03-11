HAYWARD — “Ireland With Michael,” a virtual concert starring Irish tenor Michael Londra, can be seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Park Center in Hayward. The Park Center is co-hosting the concert along with six other theaters in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland, the performance will feature Londra backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs (Valda Choir and The Presentation Children’s Choir) and top-class guest singers and musicians from Ireland.
To buy tickets go to tinyurl.com/3bjr8r9d.
For more information contact radio station WOJB at wojb.org or 715-634-2100.