AUGUSTA — The Augusta Memorial Public Library will celebrate National Library Week with virtual programs throughout the week.
• Monday, 6:30 p.m.: The library will offer a virtual gardening talk about kitchen and herb gardening presented by Eau Claire County Master Gardener volunteer, Jeannie Chromey. The free presentation may be viewed live at youtube.com/user/AMPLWI or later on-demand using the same link.
• Tuesday, 4 p.m.: Children ages 5-11 are invited to make a tissue paper sun catcher craft with Lindsey via Zoom. Parents should register their children at bit.ly/Crafternoon21 for the Zoom link. Free craft bags are available at the library with the supplies needed to make the craft. Call 715-286-2070 or email lclark@augustalibrary.org to reserve a craft bag for your children.
• Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Jed Kaurich, a forest ranger at the state Department of Natural Resources’ Augusta Ranger Station, will give a virtual presentation regarding wildfires. He will talk about wildfire history, fire causes and the equipment and tactics used to fight fires.
Kaurich will discuss Firewise and the things landowners can do to help protect their property from wildfire.
No registration is required; the program will be live at bit.ly/AMPLwi on the library’s YouTube channel or may be viewed on demand at the same link after the program ends.
• Friday, 7-9 p.m.: Students ages 12-18 are invited to participate in a virtual teen “Adulting 101” program. This virtual event is all about becoming more independent.
Students will learn essential “adulting” skills while also playing games, discussing challenges and hanging out with area teens. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/AprilTeens.
The theme for National Library Week 2021, “Welcome to Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building — and that everyone is welcome to use their services. During the pandemic libraries have expanded their resources and continue to meet the needs of their users.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is an annual observance by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.
For more information about the library’s services and programs please visit augustalibrary.org or call 715-286-2070, email aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library at 113 North Stone St.