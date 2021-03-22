EAU CLAIRE — Since 1973, the UW-Eau Claire Viennese Ball has been canceled only two times: in 1991 when Davies Center was under construction and again in 2020 due to the pandemic restrictions.
Through determination, talent and the technology, the grand traditions return this year with the Virtual Viennese Ball on Thursday, April 8, and Saturday, April 10. Both nights’ activities start at 7 p.m.
The ball can be enjoyed and supported in the following ways:
• Watch online: A free hourlong program features all the traditional music of the ball — waltz, jazz, polka, a cappella and more. UW-Eau Claire students and faculty will serenade and surprise viewers with the sights and sounds of past events. Tune in to the livestream at 7 p.m. April 8 or April 10 at uwec.ly/vball2021.
• Order traditional Viennese Ball food for takeout: Place an online order by April 5, with pickup the day of the event. See menu and curbside details.
• Support music scholarships: Ticket sales to this event fund scholarships. Every dollar will be matched by RCU of Eau Claire.
• Plan for next spring: The Viennese Ball will return in 2022.
To watch the livestream, order food for takeout or to donate, go to uwec.ly/vball2021.
UW-Eau Claire camps and conferences manager Kyran Hamill plays a key role in the annual ball preparation.
“We’re excited to present a once-in-a-lifetime program celebrating the Viennese Ball,” Hamill says in a news release from UW-Eau Claire Communications.
“We have gathered the best musicians UW-Eau Claire has to offer, along with a few special guests. This will be a V-Ball experience to remember, from the comfort of your own home. For those who have never attended, get a taste of what awaits when it returns next year.”
Kristin Schumacher, director of University Centers, knows that the ball was established as a fundraising venture and has become a beloved community tradition and signature campus event.
“In our quest to keep students at the center of what we do, the Viennese Ball has taken on a new look this year while staying true to its mission of raising scholarship funds,” Schumacher says in the news release. “I am proud of how the University Centers team has risen to the challenge to think differently, push boundaries and integrate new, creative ways to present the core of the Viennese Ball’s purpose — raising scholarship dollars while showcasing our talented musical students.”
Dr. Gretchen Peters, professor and chair of the music and theatre arts department, is pleased the online Viennese Ball experience will help provide vital funding to music and theatre arts students.
“The Viennese Ball annually provides a substantial percentage of the scholarship money that the music and theatre arts department provides, about one-fifth of all scholarship funds,” Peters says in the release.
“The only four-year scholarships that we are able to offer come from Viennese Ball donations,” Peters says. “We are so grateful for the campuswide support that goes into the Viennese Ball every year, and cancellation of the Viennese Ball for two years in a row would have created real challenges with scholarship money. It is exciting that friends and alumni from across the country will be able to tune in virtually to enjoy this event. Faculty and students have planned special ‘quintessential’ Viennese Ball performances for the virtual event.”
Ivy Anderson, a senior applied instrumental major from Edina, Minnesota, is a past beneficiary of Viennese Ball scholarship funds who knows the value of these dollars for every student recipient.
“Looking back at my time here, I am very grateful to all of the donors who support the music program,” Anderson says in the release. “These scholarships give music students the opportunity to study and advance in their musical technique and education. The Viennese Ball is a great example of everyone coming together to make and listen to amazing music that people have worked on all year. Although the Viennese Ball event will be virtual this year, we send our continued thanks and appreciation to Blugold music supporters.”
In recognition of the importance of Viennese Ball scholarship funds for Blugold students, Eau Claire’s Royal Credit Union, a longtime supporter of UW-Eau Claire, has stepped up with a gift-matching pledge, ensuring that every donation collected for the virtual event goes twice as far to support students.