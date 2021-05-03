EAU CLAIRE -- Writer Carson Vaughan will give a virtual presentation titled “Distilling the Extra from the Ordinary: Writing and Reporting in Flyover Country” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
The program is one of seven virtual craft talks that are part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild's free Virtual Writers Retreat. The retreat programs are hosted by the Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
In the May 11 session, Vaughan will present the genesis of his first book, "Zoo Nebraska: The Dismantling of an American Dream," and his work as a freelance journalist focused on rural culture.
Vaughan is a freelance journalist from central Nebraska with a focus on the Great Plains. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker (online), The Atlantic, The Guardian, The Paris Review Daily, Outside, Pacific Standard, VICE, In These Times, and more.
Collectively, the 45-minute craft talks will cover a range of genres and topics, including nonfiction reportage, historical fiction, poetry, the lyric essay, children’s literature and more.
Registration is required to attend the free events. Those interested should visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now” for the events they would like to attend.