Sarah Grace, who was a semifinalist on season 15 of "The Voice," will perform two shows at The Enchanted Barn in the Barron County community of Hillsdale.
Her performances will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, and 8 p.m. Friday, June 7. General admission tickets cost $25.
Grace, age 16, is known for her rendition of "Amazing Grace" on "The Voice." Shortly after performance the recording shot to No. 3 on the overall iTunes charts, gained 1 million YouTube views and stayed on the Gospel/Christian charts of iTunes for several weeks thereafter.
Universal Republic Records released her first four recordings via Apple Music exclusively. This year a new recording of “When Something Is Wrong With My Baby” by Stax Records songwriting legend and Grammy Award winner David Porter (Aretha Franklin, Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding) was released featuring Sarah Grace on a celebration of his Classics.
Up until two years ago, Sarah Grace experienced synesthesia, a perceptual phenomenon which gave her strong sound-to-color associations. Although it has faded, she still has strong memories of certain songs, chords and notes looking like specific colors as though music was “just like a painting.”
Sarah Grace was the first singer on "The Voice" to play trumpet and the first to play a Hammond organ.
For tickets go to theenchantedbarn.com.