MENOMONIE -- Colin Mochrie, the star of the long-running "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" joins forces with master hypnotist Asad Mecci for the return of their hit show "HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis."
The live show, which combines hypnosis and improv, will be presented Thursday, Sept. 16, at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie.
The show played 43 cities to multiple sold-out crowds throughout North America prior to being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. He whittles them down to four or five of the most susceptible and then brings Mochrie out to improvise with them -- while they are under hypnosis. In the hands of two experts, and solely crafted from the audience’s uninhibited unconscious mind, each show is an entirely original theatrical experience.
Thirty volunteers are needed to fill 20 stage seats. Those interested in participating in the interactive show must sign up in advance through the venue by emailing the theater at events@mabeltainter.org.
Volunteers must present both proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show to participate on stage. Production will provide rapid tests to those interested in participating in the show. Please note if a test is needed when emailing.
HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) was co-created by Mochrie and Mecci in 2016 at Toronto’s Second City. After working it out on stage, they took the show on the road to Just for Laughs London, Just for Laughs Montreal and the Edinburgh Fringe where it was received with rave reviews in 2016 and 2017. The duo set out on a 50 city tour in 2019 and performed across the U.S. and Canada before the pandemic caused them to postpone seven dates.
Tickets for the Sept. 16 show at The Mabel Tainter Theater are on sale now at mabeltainter.org or by calling 715-235-0001
For more information about the production, visit hyprov.com.