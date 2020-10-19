EAU CLAIRE — The Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St., is now open to individuals and small family groups after being closed since mid-March.
The museum is run by the Waldemar Ager Association, which is dedicated to promoting, preserving, and maintaining the home, heritage, and literary works of Waldemar Ager; creating opportunities for the study of Nordic culture; and promoting the study and appreciation of immigrant cultures.
According to the museum’s website (agerhouse.org): Ager, along with his wife Gurolle, raised nine children in Eau Claire. He served as the influential editor and publisher of The Reform, a Norwegian language weekly distributed throughout the Midwest. He also wrote nine novels, many of which explored immigrant culture in the United States during the early 20th century.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Nov. 14, Nov. 28 and Dec. 12. The schedule for 2021 is still being decided.
Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing (masks will be provided for those who do not have them).
Tours are free (donations appreciated). Parking available on the east side of the museum. Ramp provides access to the first floor for those with mobility limitations.
The Advent at the Ager program, usually held on the second Sunday in December, has been canceled.
For more information, go to agerhouse.org or call 715-834-5204.