FOUNTAIN CITY -- Kinstone will host a group labyrinth walk for peace at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kinstone Labyrinth, S3439 Cole Bluff Lane, Fountain City.
World Labyrinth Day in an international annual event founded by The Labyrinth Society in 2009. The walk is part of the worldwide event “Walk as One at 1.” Every year on the first Saturday in May thousands of people around the globe participate as a moving meditation for world peace and celebration of the labyrinth experience.
Everyone walks at 1 p.m. local time to create a rolling wave of peaceful energy passing from one time zone to the next.
The public is invited to participate by walking the Kinstone Labyrinth together with Kinstone creator Kristine Beck, who will lead the walk.
The cost is included in the admission to Kinstone: $5 per person. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to be ready to walk at 1 p.m.
This event will be held rain or shine and will be outdoors with plenty of room for social distancing. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy walking shoes.
For this family friendly event, all children must be accompanied by an adult and no pets are allowed.
Find details at kinstonecircle.com/events/labyrinth/ or call 608-687-3332.