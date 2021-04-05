EAU CLAIRE -- Philip Rucker, a senior Washington correspondent at The Washington Post, will present “Lessons from Reporting in the Age of Trump” during the virtual 2021 Ann Devroy Memorial Forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at UW-Eau Claire.
The event is free and open to the public.
Rucker is co-author, with Carol Leonnig, of “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, and serves as an on-air political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.
Rucker previously served as White House bureau chief, leading the Post’s coverage of President Trump and his administration. He and a team of Post reporters won the Pulitzer Prize and George Polk Award for their reporting on Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Rucker also was awarded the Gerald R. Ford Journalism Prize for distinguished reporting on the presidency.
The Ann Devroy Memorial Fund supports an event and student fellowship dedicated to the memory of Ann Devroy, a UW-Eau Claire journalism graduate and respected journalist often described as one of the best reporters ever to cover the White House. It brings journalists of national prominence to UW-Eau Claire.
Devroy Forum speakers often spend time on campus and in classrooms before delivering an address that is free and open to the public.
A virtual link to Rucker's talk will be posted soon. For more information go to tinyurl.com/jjpbc64.