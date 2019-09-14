Cirque Italia will bring its newest production to Eau Claire Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 22, under the grand, swirling white and blue tent outside Oakwood Mall, 4800 Golf Road.
The show re-creates the towns of Italy by transforming its stage into a large ship for this year’s water circus experience. New Bellagio style fountains are included.
Cirque Italia offers a variety of acts featuring performers from around the globe. Some of the acts include: contortion, magic, archery, elegant aerialists and the Wheel of Death.
Each act will have a unique theme associated with it, based on the port towns they have decided to visit on the adventure. For instance, when the show stops in Venice, audiences will see beautiful Venetian masks.
Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 22 and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 22
The box office opens on-site on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on nonshow days and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on show days. Tickets range in price from $10 to $40.
For more information visit cirqueitalia.com.