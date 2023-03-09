CHIPPEWA FALLS — OneFest is coming back to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this summer for the fifth time and many big names in Christian music are scheduled to be there to perform. So far, five performers have been announced with more to come.
OneFest is an annual three-day Christian music festival that’s been happening since 2018. The goal is to create “a Christian Music Ministry bringing together all to praise and worship the One True God in a festival setting.” This year, some big headliners are coming to worship with those in attendance.
Of the acts announced so far, We Are Messengers is scheduled first to perform.
We Are Messengers has over 400 million career streams and an airplay audience of over 2.5 billion. They have a number one Billboard radio song, “Come What May,” along with six top five and 10 top 10s Christian Airplay hits with “Image of God,” “Power,” “Maybe It’s Ok,” “Magnify,” “Point To You,” “Love,” “Everything Comes Alive,” “God With Us,” “This Is Jesus” and “From Heaven To Earth (Joy To The World).”
The band has had multiple sync film and TV placements on major networks including Lionsgate, MTV and CBC. We Are Messengers has played for a live audience of over 2 million people across 40 states and five countries.
We Are Messengers will take the OneFest main stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, making way for the night’s headliner Tauren Wells.
Wells is a celebrated platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, with 10 Grammy Award nominations, six number one hits, over 225 million career video views, six GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award nomination, and over 1 billion global streams to date and counting.
Through his precise artistry, masterful lyrics and dance-oriented performances, Wells uniquely connects his contemporary Christian and Gospel sound with elements of pop, hip-hop and R&B.
Wells will close out the night at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 28.
Three performers have been announced so far for Saturday, July 29.
CAIN is currently the first scheduled to perform.
The trio’s effervescent joy spills over onto each person they meet, their bright smiles as contagious as their chill-inducing harmonies. Pouring their perpetual joy into their debut album, 2021’s “Rise Up,” CAIN — made up of siblings Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz and Logan Cain — has discovered what it’s like to live their calling while doing their favorite thing, singing about Jesus.
Hearing their songs live, in the car or at home, listeners will be blessed by the songs of CAIN — music made of hard-won hope that radiates the kind of eternal happiness only found in the goodness of God.
CAIN is scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, followed by Colton Dixon.
Dixon quickly became a household name in 2012 when he was voted a fan favorite and made it to the top seven on season 11 the hit show “American Idol.” His career has been on the fast track ever since, now boasting over 100 million streams across all platforms.
His 2013 debut, “A Messenger,” set the record for biggest first-week sales by a new solo Christian act. Dixon's sophomore effort “Anchor” included the most played Hot AC single of 2014, “More Of You," as well as his fourth consecutive number one "Through All of It."
His third studio album “Identity" included the top five single “All That Matters." He has won two Dove Awards and received back-to-back K-LOVE Fan Award nominations for Male Artist of the Year.
Dixon will play the OneFest main stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
Skillet will close out Saturday’s music festivities.
One of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, two-time Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum Wisconsin quartet Skillet — John Cooper (lead vocals and bass), Korey Cooper (guitar and keys), Jen Ledger (drums and vocals) and Seth Morrison (lead guitar) — write the soundtrack to triumph. An undying spirit humbly asserted and affirmed the band as one of this generation’s most successful rock acts.
Skillet will take the main stage at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
OneFest is slated for July 28-30 this summer at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. For more details and tickets head to one-fest.com. For the latest updates follow the festival on Facebook.