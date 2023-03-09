60f5ea2dec177.image.jpg

OneFest 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

 OneFest photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS — OneFest is coming back to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this summer for the fifth time and many big names in Christian music are scheduled to be there to perform. So far, five performers have been announced with more to come.

OneFest is an annual three-day Christian music festival that’s been happening since 2018. The goal is to create “a Christian Music Ministry bringing together all to praise and worship the One True God in a festival setting.” This year, some big headliners are coming to worship with those in attendance.