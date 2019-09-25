Potters of western Wisconsin will hold their 16th annual tour and sale Friday through Sunday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The self-guided tour starts just over the Minnesota border and extends into western Wisconsin. Visitors will find one-of-a-kind handmade ceramic pots and sculptures. You can meet the artists and get an inside look into the workings of their studios.
Participating artists include Willem Gebben, Jan McKeachie-Johnston, Randy Johnston, S. C. Rolf, and Mark Pharis & Wayne Branum.
This year's guest artists are Candice Methe (Mont.), Sean O'Connell (Mont.), Kristen Pavelka (Minn.), Simon Levin (Ill.), Lars Voltz (Iowa), Joyce Claire-Voltz (Iowa), Kate Fisher (Minn.), Marjorie Wade (Minn.), Rhonda Willers (Wis.), and Chris Singewald.
For more information, including a tour map, go to westernwisconsinpotterytour.com, email scrolf.potter1@sbcglobal.net or call 715-426-7367.